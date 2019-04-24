Speech to Text for Drug Take-Back Day happening this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of june". it's "all hands on deck".. to fight a nationwide epidemic "of drug abuse". that's why "leaders" are counting "on you" to do "your part". "this coming weekend".. groups across the country will host "drug take-back day". that's where you can properly "dispose of prescription drugs" that you no longer need. just last year.. nearly "458"-tons of expired, unwanted and unused medications were collected "nationwide". that's hundreds "of dangerous medications" taken out of cabinets.. and possibly the wrong hands. ////// ///// "we just have kids in and out of the neighborhood, coming into our homes, hanging out with our friends and our families. they're going into the bathrooms, they're going into the kitchen and they may be looking for these medications for themselves or to sell." /////// "drug free vigo county" and "chances and services for youth" will host "a drug take-back day" this saturday. they're teaming-up once again with "local", "state", "indiana state university police". from "10"-in the morning until "2"-o'clock in the afternoon.. "volunteers" will "safely" collect your un-needed prescriptions "using a drop-off box". all you have to do.. is simply drive up "to the meadows shopping center parking lot". that's at "28"-hundred poplar street in terre haute. it is important to point out.. that "needles", "vitamins", and "liquids" wil "not"