Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll stay mild for the afternoon, with temps getting right near 70. there's still a slight chance for hit or miss thundershower, but most of you will miss the action. then, mostly cloudy tonight, mild, and a low at 46. sunshine shows up tomorrow, a high at 68. there'll be another chance for pop-up showers, but it's pretty slight. we'll stay mild for the afternoon, with temps getting right near 70. there's still a slight chance for hit or miss thundershower, but most of you