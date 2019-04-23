All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tomorrow could be the day a final bill to bring a casino to terre haute is passed in the statehouse. the will would allow spectacle to move both of its gary, indiana casinos. one will relocate. spectacle will relinquish the other license. that could come to terre haute if voters approve in a referendum. spectacle will pay $20-million in fees to make the move. the gaming bill also legalizes sports wagering, including in-game mobile betting.

new developments this morning in the search for a killer in delphi, indiana. indiana state police released a new sketch. they believe this man is responsible for the murders of libby german and abby williams. the man is likely in his mid 20-s to mid 30-s but may have a younger appearance. police also released video from german's phone. if you have information on who this person may be contact police. you can find a link to the tipline and see all of this information again on our website. that's wthitv.com.

here in the valley john hartman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in parke county. as part of his plea agreement he was sentenced to 30 years. hartman admitted to punching his wife "rebecca" for more than two hours in april 2017. she died at their rockville home. court documents show hartman called 9-1-1 himself to report the crime.

nathaniel lancaster and jessica peterson are facing charges in connection with a burglary in sullivan county. it happened easter sunday. deputies say a homeowner heard strange sounds in his basement. that's when he left the home and called 9-1-1. deputies arrived to find lancaster and peterson trying to escape from the basement. they also say lancaster was armed. he faces several charges including burglary while armed with a deadly weapon. peterson faces charges of theft and burglary.

a new k-9 is going through basic training right now - before hitting the streets with the vigo county sheriff's department. paul davis worked with the department to get the dog. the k-9 will eventually be trained to be a narcotics detection dog. vigo county currently has 4 dogs, including this one. the k-9 went home with his assigned family yesterday. they are still working on giving him a name.

still no decision from the court of appeals on dr. danny tanoo's case. that means it will again be continued. the former vigo county schools superintendent faces three counts of "bribery." he's accused of steering school corporation contracts to an indianapolis business in exchange for personal favors. tanoos' lawyers asked the court of appeals to hear his second motion to dismiss the charges against him. tanoos returns to marion county court on june 12th.

one vigo county school is getting recognized in a "big" way! dixie bee elementary has been named a "four-star" school. news 10's abby kirk is live outside that school this morning. she's there to highlight what was discussed at last night's school board meeting. this is a huge accomplishment to be named a "four-star school." the indiana department of education gave this "rating." superintendent rob haworth says he's very proud. he also hopes with this school achievement---that more vigo county schools will follow--- putting education first. according to the "indiana department of education" website there are several requirements that go into being named a "four-star" school. - the school must earn an 'a' on the states accountability system.... - test 95% of students on i-step... and be in the top 25 percentile for istep testing in math and english language arts. congratulations to vigo county school corporation. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.