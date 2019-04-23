Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Spotty showers and thundershowers possible. High: 70°

Tuesday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Cool NNW breeze. Low: 47°

Wednesdsay: Partly sunny, but still nice. High: 67°

Detailed Forecast:

A weak cold front is approaching and some cloudiness will accompany it. We'll have a slight chance of spotty showers, but most locations will stay dry. Tuesday night will be cooler, with an overnight low about 10° than the night previous. Overall, we're still seeing indications of a pretty decent week ahead, but there will be a few chances for spotty showers here and there.