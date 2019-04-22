Clear

South Softball beats West Vigo

Braves win 3-0.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 11:06 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

beat mooresville 7-4. **west vigo softball on the home turf.. hosting terre haute south.. **the braves start off fast.. top of the 1st.. olivia hatch ropes it to right.. emma stevens with a throw to third but can't get the runner.. south gets two runners on the board.. **then later in the inning.. emme morris hits a towering shot to right.. it's long enough to do the job.. she plates two runners with that big swing of the bat.. and south has the early lead.. **and with lauren sackett in the circle.. they'll keep it.. she's dealing.. sackett strikes out the side in the bottom of the first.. the sophomore throws a complete game shutout.. with 16 strikeouts in the game.. terre haute
