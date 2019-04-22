Clear

South beats Mooresville

Braves win 7-4.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 11:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for South beats Mooresville

another potential sectional opponent.. **terre haute south playing host to mooresville.. **and the braves benefit from some bad pitching.. after two straight four pitch walks.. this one bounces in the dirt.. glances off the catcher's helmet and gets away.. one run scores.. mooresville cannot find the baseball and brayton reed goes for it.. he slides in safely under the tag.. south takes a 6-3 lead in th 5th.. **in the 6th.. defense holds up.. this soft ground ball looks like trouble.. but dillon kinnett handles it well.. scoops it up and gets it over to first in time.. that ends the inning.. **in the bottom half of the 6th.. braves executing the fundamentals.. runner gets on.. sac bunt moves him.. and cole whitlock brings him in with a sacrifice fly to left.. terre haute south scores
