Speech to Text for Problems at a West Terre Haute Cemetery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some families say they are concerned with the conditions of bethesda cemetery in west terre haute... families say grass covering headstones makes it nearly impossible for them to find their loved ones. news 10 reached out to bill mcclain.. he's the president of the cemetery. he told us that maintenance does a "big clean" times a year. they remove any items that aren't supposed to be there during the cleaning times. throughout the cemetery you'll find signs that say the number of items allowed on each grave. some people feel like they should be able to honor their loved ones however they want to. "i truly understand it's a big job but people pay a lot of money for these headstones for these grave plots and it's just...just very emotional to see your stuff done like this" the spring clean dates are from march 25 through april 18th. the recent weather and holdiday weekend has delayed them from completing it