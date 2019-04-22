Speech to Text for New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starting training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vigo county sheriff's office is welcoming a new k-9 officer to its ranks... paul davis worked with the department to get the dog. right now--hes going through basic training.. then, he'll train to be a narcotics detection dog. vigo county currently has 4 dogs, including this one. sherrif john plasse says they are an important part of the crew. "they are an invaluable tool they would risk their lives for their partner like we would for them." the k-9 went home with his assigned family today... they are still working on giving