A resolution to recognize one Vigo County school on their four-star rating

good good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10.. vigo county school leaders meet at least once a month to make sure things are moving smoothly in the schools. but tonight leaders focused on celebrating... new's 10's sarah lehman is live from the school corporation building. she was at that board meeting tonight... she joins us now to share what the celebration was all about.. rondrell... it was not a typical school board meeting. i think it lasted a record breaking 21 minutes. but what they lacked for in agenda items they made up for in one schools recognition. at school board meetings in the past they take the time to highlight some of the accomplishments students have achieved. one meeting they recognized the terre haute south spell bowl state championship... another they recognized the first girl wrestling state champion from west vigo. tonight's recognition was a little different... the school board recognized dixie bee elementary for being a four star school. that was appointed by the indiana department of education. haworth says he hopes with this school's achievement more vigo county schools will work hard to reach the same goal. "well one it demonstrates not just excellence in one academic year but a commitment to excellence you just don't end up there it's not something that happens /// also hopefully it's a model for all of our other schools. something to strive for and something that with some hard work dedication overtime maybe we can see some more of those" getting a 4 star rating is getting a 4 those" some more of we can see some more of those" getting a 4 star rating is getting a 4 those" some more of we can see some more of those" getting a 4 star rating is no easy task... according to the indiana department of education website schools must earn an 'a' on the states accountability system.... tested 95 percent of students on i-step... and be in the top 25 percintile for istep testing in math and english language arts. so definitely a big accomplishment for this school and for vigo county schools reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you. the author of indiana's