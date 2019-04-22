Clear

Sugar Grove students step outside of the classroom

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 6:33 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

problems. education doesn't just happen inside the classroom. teachers from sugar grove elementary school visited the terre haute children's museum. they took part in a special workshop. it focuses on developing stem education. stem stand science...technology....eng... ing and mathematics. news 10 spoke with educators who attended. they say it's all about figuring out how to get students more involved with stem. ? "we're learning about team building activities. we get to practice some of those things that we'll use in the school but it was just a fresh way to do it." sugar grove sugar grove elementary also has some fun things planned. organizers are putting together a special star wars themed fun run and obstacle course. it takes place on may the 4th.
