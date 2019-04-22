Speech to Text for Edgar County drug take back

in this evening's health alert.... one local county is trying to help you get rid of your unwanted prescription medications. the care coalition in edgar county, illinois hosted a drug take back. today the organization collected unused and expired medications. they were incinerated on the spot. the organization also collected syringes and inhalers. organizers say its all about making sure medications don't get into the wrong hands. "we are seeing a lot of addiction here in edgar county and i know it's a problem throughout the united states. the care group is an organization which is trying to help our county take care of some of the drug addiction that we're seeing." national drug take back day is on april 27th. that's this saturday.