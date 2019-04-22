Clear

The Illinois minimum wage law in Olney

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

up a new minimum wage is coming to the state of illinois. but "that" has some business owners concerned. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has how one local business is feeling about the change. <"a fifteen dollar minimum wage is coming to illinois. that has business owners here in olney illinois concerned." hovey's diner has been on main street in olney since nineteen fifty two. stacey dunlap and her husband have been running the joint since 2012. "it is wonderful but it is challenging at the same time. our customers are fabulous. we love our customers. they are just like second family to us. we absolutely adore them. i have the most amazing staff as well." dunlap's concern for her customers and staff has increased after lawmakers passed a new minimum wage. she believes that wage will greatly impact how hovey's moves forward. "with minimum wage going to fifteen dollars an hour. we currently do not pay, we pay them above minimum now. so for us the financial impact is really going to be detrimental to the business as well as to the people in our community." dunlap says as the wage goes up so will prices on the diner's menu. "we'll have to raise our food costs and everything for our customers and the biggest impact that i see is going to be on people that are on social security. and i just i'm afraid for them i really am." dunlap was one of many businesses speaking out at a forum at olde tyme steakhouse monday morning. many hoped to pass their message along to illinois state representatives. "there's not enough people to go around now before that, let alone what it's going to be like after." dunlap says she just hopes illinois will get the message. "i would like for them to come see what we're dealing with. as far as the taxes we pay and the minimum wage raises and all that. i would encourage them to come see that." "the minimum wage reaches fifteen dollars and hour by the year 2025. in olney illinois, gary brian news 10.">
