Two arrested in Sullivan County burglary

com. in tonight's crime alert... sullivan county authorities arrested a wabash valley couple. it comes after a burglary on easter sunday. the sullivan county sheriff's office arrested nathaniel lancaster and jessica peterson. deputies say on sunday a homeowner heard weird sounds in his basement. that's when he left the home and called 9-1-1. when deputies got there, they say they found lancaster and peterson trying to escape from the basement. they also say lancaster was armed. he faces several charges including bugrlary while armed with a deadly weapon. peterson faces