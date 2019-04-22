Clear

Monday Early Forecast

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 5:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cloudy, with a low around 59. south wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. west northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. tonight a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. south wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. west northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. "if" you're not out and about enjoying the weather today.. you should be. tonight a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. south wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. west northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. "if" you're not out and about enjoying not out and "if" you're "if" you're not
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
A Breezy, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

