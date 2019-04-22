Speech to Text for Shoe Bus Week in Terre Haute

"a local club" is honored.. by helping children "put their best foot forward". just this morning.. "mayor duke bennett" proclaimed "this entire week" "as terre haute women's club shoe bus week". here's how "the club" here's how "the club" works. "members" visit schools in our community each week. then, they help children in kindergarten through the 12th grade replace their old shoes that are falling apart. /////// /////// "it just tugs at your heartstrings and you just know that you're doing something really good for these kids and giving them the ability to be in school everyday." /////// "the club" has been making a difference "since