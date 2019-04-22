Clear

Shoe Bus Week in Terre Haute

Shoe Bus Week in Terre Haute

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Shoe Bus Week in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a local club" is honored.. by helping children "put their best foot forward". just this morning.. "mayor duke bennett" proclaimed "this entire week" "as terre haute women's club shoe bus week". here's how "the club" here's how "the club" works. "members" visit schools in our community each week. then, they help children in kindergarten through the 12th grade replace their old shoes that are falling apart. /////// /////// "it just tugs at your heartstrings and you just know that you're doing something really good for these kids and giving them the ability to be in school everyday." /////// "the club" has been making a difference "since
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
A Breezy, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Softball beats West Vigo

Image

South beats Mooresville

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Camp Kessem needs your help

Image

Problems at a West Terre Haute Cemetery

Image

New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starting training

Image

A resolution to recognize one Vigo County school on their four-star rating

Image

Sugar Grove students step outside of the classroom

Image

ILearn testing starts

Image

Edgar County drug take back

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties