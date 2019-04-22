Speech to Text for Former local business owner could have all of his charges dropped as part of a deal

than "11"-thousand-dollars. "a former terre haute business owner" facing "90"-criminal charges.. may not have to spend a single day behind bars. "robert durr" is the former owner "of durr's towing". "in 20-15".. he was arrested for "90"-"criminal counts".. ranging "from corrupt business influence".. "to auto theft".. "to perjury". now.. "the state" has offered.. "a pre-trial diversion agreement". that means.. that "if" "durr" follows the agreement.. "all charges" will be dropped without any prosecution. parts of the agreement.. include: "paying those back that he reportedly stole from", "maintaining a job", and "not committing any more crimes". "if" he fails to meet the conditions of this agreement within a year.. "durr" is then eligible