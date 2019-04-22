Speech to Text for Arrest warrant issued for a woman that allegedly stole thousands from her uncle's business in Gree

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crime. new for you at "5". a "28"-year-old woman.. is now facing "12"-felonies "for forgery" and "theft". "an arrest warrant" is "active" at this hour. "amber ank-ney" worked "for austin memorial arts" in bloomfield, indiana from may 20-18 until october. her uncle.. "richard king" owns the business and hired her. "according to court documents".. "king" discovered "discrepancies with the finances". in the beginning.. "ank-ney" told police.. "2"-co-workers were threatening her "to write them checks". throughout the investigation.. "ank-ney" admitted to stealing and writing as many as "50"-fraudulent checks. "investigators say".. those total more