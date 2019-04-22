Speech to Text for Parke County man sentenced for his wife's death

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"new information" for you this afternoon.. as "a parke county man" "plead guilty" "to voluntary manslaughter". as part of his plea agreement.. "this man".. "john hartman" was sentenced to "30"-years. you may recall.. "hartman" admitted to punching his wife "rebecca" for more than "2"-hours "in april 20-17". she died at their rockville home. "court documents" even show "hartman" called 9-1-1 "himsel to report the