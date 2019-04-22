Speech to Text for Casino bill goes to a committee

844-459-5786. "a conference committee".. released details of what "the final version" of indiana's gaming bill "will mostly look like". over the past "2"-months, "the senate".. then, "the house".. passed "their own versions of the bill". "the conference committee" has lawmakers "from both houses" who work-out "how the final bill will work". as news 10's "jon swaner" explains.. the bill's name.. is among the changes "made today". ////// ////// < "because this bill has financial implications for indiana, state law requires that senate bill 552 will now be known as house bill 10-15." "we knew we were going to have to move the tax provisions into a house bill anyway, we just thought it was better to keep all of the policy and the tax provisions together in one bill." senator mark messmer has been the driving force behind this gaming bill. he admits this bill has seen many changes over the last two months, most notably in the house committees that heard it. now, a lot of the changes made monday revert the bill back to its original form that passed the senate. "sometimes, bills take unusual paths along the way, but i think at the end of the day they knew this is where we were going to ultimately end up." the bill allows spectacle entertianment to move its two casinos in gary off of lake michigan. one may locate inland, but it must first pay of fee of $20 million dollars, down from $100 million dollars. if that happens, spectacle must then relinquish its second license. that will locate to terre haute if voters pass a referendum. then the gaming commission would hold a competitive bid process for that license, where the winner must pay $2 million dollars to the state. mobile sports wagering is also back in this bill. "if we didn't have the mobile app, the in-play betting in sports wagering, we really didn't have a sports betting product." now the question is.. if both houses pass this new house bill 10-15, is the bill acceptable enough to spectacle for them to proceed with their plans? "we made a lot of progress, and we're getting there. i don't want definitively say..." "we'll have much more from spectacle's vice president coming up on news 10 at six. at the indiana statehouse, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you.">