Speech to Text for Wapasiki Sipiwii Mounds, Call to Enter and Get a Booth

wapasiki sipiwii <jon talks with rogier donker wapasiki sipiwii mounds historical park ceremonial mounds of the lates woodland era, 900 - 1650 ad. he name comes from the miami indian name for the wabash river.the mound builders in times past used sacred sites like this for burial and ceremonial purposes. learn about the people who once lived in this area. call for entries and crafters and artists who'd like a booth at the annual fundraiser that's coming up on may 11th from 9 a.m. til 5 p.m. cost is $10.00 call faye at 236-3831 old art of spear throwing on display tomahawk target throwing, black powder archery demonstrations and beating of giant drum! food and drink available, brats, fry bread, drinks, etc. all prices $1/item free golf cart rides, walking trails, giant buffalo, sasqwatch and more.>