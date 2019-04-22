Home
Clear
Full Delphi Press Conference
Full Delphi Press Conference
Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 1:29 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
66°
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
65°
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
63°
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
66°
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
69°
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
66°
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
66°
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
A Breezy, Mild Night
Most Popular Stories
ISP release video, additional audio and a new sketch of the Delphi Homicide suspect
Indiana State Police release new sketch, video, and audio in connection to Delphi murders
Former Terre Haute business owner that faces 90 charges may not face any jail time under an agreement
Police identify woman accused of using stolen credit card
Police investigating attempted child abduction
Parke County man sentenced after he admitted to punching his wife for more than two hours, killing her
Mother of missing Illinois 5-year-old not talking to police
Pair allegedly parked their car inside victim's garage while breaking into a Sullivan County home
Robinson man sentenced for child sex crimes
Recall of blood pressure drug losartan expanded
Latest Video
South Softball beats West Vigo
South beats Mooresville
Monday Late Forecast
Camp Kessem needs your help
Problems at a West Terre Haute Cemetery
New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starting training
A resolution to recognize one Vigo County school on their four-star rating
Sugar Grove students step outside of the classroom
ILearn testing starts
Edgar County drug take back
In Case You Missed It
Police investigating attempted child abduction
Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people
Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says
Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk
Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted
Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois
2 arrested after multi-county chase
Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers
Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project
Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties