All You Need to Know for Monday

starting today - some lane restrictions on interstate 70 in vigo county. eastbound i-70 will be down to one lane this week. the right lane will be closed just west of u-s 41. crews will be working on the road leading up to the bridge.

and a reminder to stop at railroad crossings when the lights are flashing and the gates are down. the u-s department of transportation and federal railroad administration are launching a $5.6 million public safety awareness campaign. it starts this week. "stop -- trains can't" is a way to urge drivers to be extra cautious at railroad crossings. recent data shows nearly 300 people were killed at railroad crossings last year -- many by trying to drive around gates. the campaign runs until may 12th.

happening today - at 11:30 this morning - indiana state police will hold a press conference on the murders of abby williams and libby german. they're said to have a significant development to tell us about. on valentine's day 2017 the girls were found dead just a day after they went missing while walking on a trail in delphi, indiana the person police have been looking for has been described as a white man with a goatee. news 10 will let you know what comes out of that press conference on news 10 at midday and online.

here in the valley your help is needed with finding a person who tried to abduct a child on the playground. the knox county sheriff's office says it happened sunday afternoon at "wabash trails park." investigators say an 11-year-old girl was playing. that's when a white male wearing all black and a black mask tried to take her. the girl was able to run away for help. police are urging you to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.

close to 300 people were killed, including several americans. that's after coordinated suicide bombings on easter sunday in sri lanka. the attack hit catholic churches, luxury hotels and other sites. sri lanka shut down social media and imposed a curfew in the capital, columbo. coming up at the top of the hour - n-y-p-d deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, john miller, will be on 'cbs this morning" he'll have more on the bombings and additional security measures to keep people safe.

happening today -- a conference committee that will hear senate bill 552 will meet at 10 this morning. that's the bill that would bring a casino to terre haute. senator jon ford and representative tonya pfaff are advisors on the commitee. both tell news 10 they feel good about terre haute's chances of landing a casino. this committee is tasked with bridging differences between the house and senate versions of this bill. the new bill must be passed by both houses before going to the governor.

cases of the chicken pox have been confirmed at rockville and turkey run elementary schools. school officials say many children have gotten the vaccine, but they could still get a mild form of chicken pox. parents are urged to watch for symptoms.