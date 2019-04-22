Clear

Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 78°

We'll start the work week with sunshine and temperatures trying to jump into the 80s.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 6:22 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 6:31 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Monday: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 78°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, windy. A few isolated showers. Low: 59°

Tuesday: Cloudy and mild. Isolated showers, maybe a thundershower. High: 70°

Detailed Forecast: W

e'll start the work week with sunshine and temperatures trying to jump into the 80s. After that, a cold front entering the area will scatter clouds into the sky and may also bring a chance light showers. While the cold front doesn't look particularly strong, it may bring a few rumbles of thunder as well. Beyond that, we have a pretty standard spring week. A few hit or miss showers look possible with temperatures in the 70s most days.

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
A Breezy, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

