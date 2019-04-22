Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 78°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, windy. A few isolated showers. Low: 59°

Tuesday: Cloudy and mild. Isolated showers, maybe a thundershower. High: 70°

Detailed Forecast:

e'll start the work week with sunshine and temperatures trying to jump into the 80s. After that, a cold front entering the area will scatter clouds into the sky and may also bring a chance light showers. While the cold front doesn't look particularly strong, it may bring a few rumbles of thunder as well. Beyond that, we have a pretty standard spring week. A few hit or miss showers look possible with temperatures in the 70s most days.