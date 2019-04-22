Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 11:45 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 11:45 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40's. tomorrow will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 70's. tomorrow night windy conditions will move in and partly cloudy skies will take mostly clear skies will continue tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40's. tomorrow will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 70's. tomorrow night windy conditions will move in and partly cloudy skies will take over with lows in the upper 50's. mostly clear skies will continue tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40's. tomorrow will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 70's. tomorrow night windy conditions will move in and partly cloudy skies will take over with lows in the upper 50's. the indiana pacers continue their mostly clear skies will continue tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40's. tomorrow will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 70's. tomorrow night windy conditions will move in and partly cloudy skies will take over with lows in the upper 50's. the indiana the indiana the indiana pacers the indiana the
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 51°
Mostly sunny and warm to begin the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Attempted child abduction

Image

Easter dinner prices up this year

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties