Speech to Text for Attempted child abduction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police need your help finding a person they say tried to abduct a child on the playground this afternoon. according to the knox county sheriff's office... this happened a "wabash trails park." investigators say an 11-year-old girl was playing when a white male wearing all black and a black mask tried to take her. the girl was able to escape and run away for help. this investigation is ongoing and police are urging you to