an as many as many as many enjoy an easter ham this holiday... some have noticed the price of the main dish is up this year. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. news 10's richard solomon caught up with some last minute shoppers this morning. he explains how problems on the other side of the globe are impacting how much this easter meal costs you. < many look forward to chowing down on a traditional easter meal all year. but this time... those preparing the holiday meal say they've noticed they're forking out more money to get dinner on the table. some people spent easter weekend with family. many agree sunday dinner is a highlight for everyone. but some say they're seeing the holiday shooping trip is costing them more. "i've noticed that the prices do go up a little bit on some of your common items you know." "we have a specific ham that we like so it tends to me a little more on the higher end." in fact -- this year -- the price of ham isn't all that price of ham year -- the in fact -- this year -- the price of ham isn't all that tasty. the swine fever has hit numerous hog herds in china. this has caused the price of boneless hams to climb to $4.31 a pound. according to the department of agriculture... that's the largest increase within the last 12 years. but the high prices aren't stopping some people like davine williams. she says she doesn't mind... as long as it brings loved ones home. "there's those few holidays your thanksgiving holiday, your christmas holiday, and easter holiday that we gather as a family and you know celebrate." others agree... "as long as the food is good, i pay no attention to it. because you gotta eat to live and i live to eat." for those of you who do have leftovers..feel free to drop some off at the station. back to you.">