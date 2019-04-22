Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

A sunny and warm Easter Sunday

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 9:21 AM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 9:23 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we'll have some fog through the morning hours, but the sunshine will push that out by mid morning. temperatures warm for aster sunday with highs at 73. tonight we'll stay mostly clear and calm, as overnight lows drop to a mild 48 degrees. tomorrow continued sunshine, and it will be breezy and warm with a high of 77 degrees. today we'll have some fog through the morning hours, but
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 51°
Mostly sunny and warm to begin the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

