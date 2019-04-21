Speech to Text for Craft Beer Festival

state indiana indiana state university is raising money to build a habitat for humanity home for a local family. i-s-u hopes to get the money flowing by first getting some brews flowing. happening now... a craft beer festival is getting people in the giving spirit! you can toss back some samples from regional and home brewers right now at the terre haute brewing company. if that doesn't sound good enough... bratwursts and pretzel necklaces are also on the menu. general admission is 35-dollars and v-i-p's pay 50-bucks. organizers with i-s-u say it's a good time and the money raised will help a wabash valley family build a home this fall. the craft beer festival continues