Clear

Craft Beer Festival

Craft Beer Festival

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 9:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 9:20 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Craft Beer Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state indiana indiana state university is raising money to build a habitat for humanity home for a local family. i-s-u hopes to get the money flowing by first getting some brews flowing. happening now... a craft beer festival is getting people in the giving spirit! you can toss back some samples from regional and home brewers right now at the terre haute brewing company. if that doesn't sound good enough... bratwursts and pretzel necklaces are also on the menu. general admission is 35-dollars and v-i-p's pay 50-bucks. organizers with i-s-u say it's a good time and the money raised will help a wabash valley family build a home this fall. the craft beer festival continues
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago