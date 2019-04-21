Speech to Text for Gym offers special workout for Easter

june 2nd. when you think of easter weekend you expect to see kids searching for eggs and chocolate bunnies. in robinson, illinois... some are celebrating a little differently. news 10's richard solomon explains how some are pushing their bodies this easter weekend. it's new for you at six. < it's common to see people have easter egg hunts easter weekend. but one crossfit gym in robinson illinois is taking it to another level... putting their bodies on the line. you get a good workout in -- honoring jesus. in robinson illinois... the crossfit final call gym isn't having any ordinary workout... "i feel exhausted...but exhilarated." it's called the "passion workout of the day" or passion wod. the workout is designed to resemble jesus making the ultimate sacrifice. it challenges everyone... including michele elliott. "not nearly as horrible as it was for jesus but...that's what why we have grace. he gives us grace everyday to do the things that we do one our free will but to come back to him everyday." people did some intense workouts. they jumped rope 100 times..which represented the lashings jesus took. they also did 100 burpes...signifying him rising again. "this part of the workout symbolizes jesus carrying his own cross. you have to carry this 800 meters...it's not the easiest part of the workout either"----- "it's just kind of our way of saying thank you i guess" matt and lindsey vanschoyck own the gym. matt says he knows the workout is hard...but the lesson's it teaches are worth every ounce of sweat. "we want to honor god in everything we do and because we have the physical ability to do that, that's why we do what we do" vanschoyck wants this unique way of spreading the overall message to resinate with people...even when the're not in the gym. "if we can make spreading god's love a physical thing then uh we're doing what we're supposed to be doing and we just want to spread the message man." in the one hour they had to complete the gruesome workout... all 28 people were successful.