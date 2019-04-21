Clear

Man killed by passing car

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 9:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 9:11 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

man is dead police say a police say a man is dead after he was found lying in the road and was hit by a car. the accident happened last night in lawrenceville, illinois. according to illinois state police... this all happened along 7-hundred north near billet lane. investigators say robert reeves was killed when a passing car hit him. they say reeves was wearing dark colored clothing. he was pronounced dead at the scene. no charges have
