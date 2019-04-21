Speech to Text for Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

happy with the turnout. many gathered for good food -- and a good cause -- on this good friday. the terre haute noon optimist club hosted it's 27th annual "jonah fish fry" this evening. you can see... a lot of people dined inside v-f-w post 9-72 in terre haute. the money raised at this event will benefit programs serving local kids. 17:50:10 - 17:50:17 cary albin, indiana optimists lt. governor, says "the terre haute noon optimist club helps thousands of children every year and we can't thank the community enough for coming out and supporting us." if you missed tonight's event... you can still donate. we'll have more on how you can do that on our