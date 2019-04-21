Speech to Text for Junior Beta Club Auction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of farmers.ming wabash some wabash valley students need your help to make it to a national convention later this year. the sullivan middle school junior beta club organized this charity auction this evening. "beta" is a nationwide group teaching students about character and leadership. the money raised at this event will pay for a trip to the national convention in oklahoma. students say they're grateful for the support and they explain how beta club helps them. :58:26 - :58:36 sarah francis, indiana state junior beta president says, "for people to come out and support my club's decision to go to nationals, it's really just heartwarming and it makes just really happy." :54:37 - :54:50 wyatt springer, national beta leadership representative, says, "it helps with your scholarships. there are scholarships you can apply for and it looks really good on a resume to know that you are a leader and that you have been trained in that leadership role." students worked hard students students worked hard over spring break to collect donations for the auction. they say this is the first time they've organized an event like this and they're