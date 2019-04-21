Speech to Text for Next Step Passover

in the area. tonight is the first night of passover... the jewish holiday commemorating when the jews escaped slavery in egypt. a wabash valley congregation is trying to help people escape a modern day slavery -- drug addiction. "next step community" is a faith-based organization in terre haute. members organized this authentic passover seder meal as a fundraiser. this is an annual dinner and the money collected benefits people working seriously to beat their addiction. this year... the event has additional meaning because passover and good friday are happening at the same time. 18:00:28 - 18:00:44 executive director dana simons says, "it doesn't always coincide. the jewish calendar and the gregorian calendar but it just happened to coincide with good friday so we get a double message of sacrifice and redemption and understanding what all that means." those at tonight's dinner heard the ancient story of how the isrealites escaped from eygpt... and personal testimony from people