Speech to Text for Attempted Parke County jail escape

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new for you tonight at 10.. we're learning more about what parke county law enforcement are calling an attempted jail escape. deputies say this woman.. ashli hedges was serving time in the parke county jail on battery and auto-theft charges. they say earlier today she attacked a jail officer. according to a report.. the officer was transporting hedges to jail from an area hospital. that's when the struggle broke out. a passerby and deputies came to help the officer. hedges was taken back to the parke county jail. she received new charges of attempted escape and battery on law enforcement. meanwhile, deputies also arrested paul trosper of montezuma. they believe he plotted to help hedges escape. the jail officer was treated