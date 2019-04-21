Speech to Text for The last freeze of the year

colder air has been moving through the wabash valley and it might make some gardeners worried. storm team 10's brady harp explores when to expect the last frost of the year. < spring is here but colder air is still impacting the wabash valley. many gardeners would like to start planting but how much longer do we have the risk for damaging frost? joe leach wrote in to ask the storm team just like you can and asked when the last frost date for our area usually happens. typically in the terre haute area the normal last date for a frost is april 18th. however the latest date the area experienced frost with records back to 1955 is may 27th. across the river in illinois - the last frost usually happens by april 20th. keep in mind frosts can happen late in the season but garden expert tom cummins says he thinks we should be okay through this season. tom cummins: "but the trend right now from what i'm looking at temeprature wise i don't have any concerns in that respects." over the next couple of nights temperatures will fall into the 30's byt cummins says all but sensitive plants should be fine. tom cummins: "still if you have some tender annuals out there like caladiums, sweet basil that tend to get a little bedragled from a cold night just but a cloth over them and they should come through the evening just fine. to know if your area is under a risk for frost keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures as we move through the next couple of weeks. remember storm team 10 will always have your full forecast. in vigo county brady harp storm team 10.>