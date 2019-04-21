Clear

The last freeze of the year

The last freeze of the year

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The last freeze of the year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

colder air has been moving through the wabash valley and it might make some gardeners worried. storm team 10's brady harp explores when to expect the last frost of the year. < spring is here but colder air is still impacting the wabash valley. many gardeners would like to start planting but how much longer do we have the risk for damaging frost? joe leach wrote in to ask the storm team just like you can and asked when the last frost date for our area usually happens. typically in the terre haute area the normal last date for a frost is april 18th. however the latest date the area experienced frost with records back to 1955 is may 27th. across the river in illinois - the last frost usually happens by april 20th. keep in mind frosts can happen late in the season but garden expert tom cummins says he thinks we should be okay through this season. tom cummins: "but the trend right now from what i'm looking at temeprature wise i don't have any concerns in that respects." over the next couple of nights temperatures will fall into the 30's byt cummins says all but sensitive plants should be fine. tom cummins: "still if you have some tender annuals out there like caladiums, sweet basil that tend to get a little bedragled from a cold night just but a cloth over them and they should come through the evening just fine. to know if your area is under a risk for frost keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures as we move through the next couple of weeks. remember storm team 10 will always have your full forecast. in vigo county brady harp storm team 10.> new for you tonight at 10.. new for you
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago