Clear

Friday Evening Forecast

Overnight: Scattered showers, mainly Indiana. Gusty north wind. Cold. Low 41°

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 7:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 7:07 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Friday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

full forecast...coming up after the break. but first...here's a look at your numbers from today. you're watching news 10 at 6 on wthi. tonight a 40 percent chance of showers. cloudy, with a low around 41. breezy, with a north wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. saturday showers likely, mainly before 10am. partly sunny, with a high near 59. breezy, with a north wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 38. north wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. here's a look at today's weather
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago