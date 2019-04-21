Clear

Putting a hold on death? Change in Indiana death certificate process will shut the system down for f

From May 2nd through May 6th, medical officials will be without a vital service causing a potential impact on families, funerals homes and others.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

a change in how the state handles death information and death certificates could create headaches for families. thanks for joining us. the new system will go live may 6th. but... the old system will go "down" four days before that... leaving unanswered questions. "the state has not communicated to physicians yet what the issues were or why they're updated" in our top story tonight.. news 10's richard solomon is live at a local funeral home to explain the impact. local health officials say the entire state will be left unable to certify deaths when the system goes down. death certificates are used for insurance.. getting burial permits... cremations.. and accessing accounts. so.. this down period... could create issues for people trying to tend to the deaths of loved ones. funeral homes will see some of the fallout. greiner funeral homes has around "1" funeral a day. funeral home director gary greiner believes that this will be a helpful tool overtime. they've been using this current system for several years now. when it was started...many people felt like it was a dramatic change. greiner believes...doctors..funeral homes..and coroners will adjust to the changes. while there will be bumps at first... he says there will be good coming out of this. "i hate it for families but it's gonna be kind of a once..short window of time if it's really going to be a problem. i can't imagine it's going to delay anything more than 2 or 3 or 4 or 5 days maybe in the long run" greiner believes that the roughest part of this transition will be everyone learning the new system. training will available to all facilities that will be handling the new system starting april 22nd. reporting live in vigo county, im news 10's richard solomon back to you.
