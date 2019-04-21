Speech to Text for Director and Founder of ReThink Inc. honored for her green efforts

new for you tonight at 6.. a local woman is getting recognition for "green efforts" in the valley. it comes just ahead of earth day -- which is monday. shikha bhattacharyya is now a "hoosier resilience hero." she's the director and founder of "rethink-inc." we caught up with her while she was at one of the group's community gardens today. the organization creates awareness about sustainability issues. she says this award is about much more than herself. using the land in a positive way so we can sustain our humanity for a long time on this earth. we are really in crisis. we've polluted our water. we've polluted our earth.. we've polluted our air. the honor is from the "environmental resilience institute". that's an