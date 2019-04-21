Speech to Text for 'In memory of those who gave all to protect and serve...' Bench donation honors officers killed in t

law enforcement have a new way to reflect on the lives of fallen officers. "kristi glidden hitchmough" from glidden furniture donated a bench to the terre haute police department. it features the "thin blue line" -- which is often used to honor officers. at five o'clock, we heard from officer ryan adamson who said the department is grateful. the donor says seeing his reaction filled her heart. his reaction was amazing. it was very uplifting to me... // when he saw it on the back on the truck before it even got unloaded he was bubbly, he was excited. she said she got the idea after the death of officer rob pitts last year. a company that works with glidden furniture made the idea a reality.