Clear

Bloomfield students work with Crane volunteers on coding program

High school student competed for bragging rights Friday morning in a robot and drone competition.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 6:57 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Bloomfield students work with Crane volunteers on coding program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the area. getting your kids the right education for their future. it's the goal of some school leaders in bloomfield, indiana. and... they're using technology to do so. high tech learning is helping students reach new heights. news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how they're putting class lessons to use. < "the sounds of flying drones radiated off the walls of the bloomfield gym this morning. however it wasn't for recreation. the noise was the sound of students getting hands- on, real world, job experience." breonnah edlin is a freshman at bloomfield high school. she may only be in ninth grade but she's already got a head start on many of her peers. "i already knew binary code before this thing started. because in seventh grade i thought it was really cool." edlin already had the passion. but high school presented the opportunity. "when this poped up i was like oh that's really cool! then i was like i'm not going to be nervous at all then the day came and i was like oh my gosh!" edlin's algebra class programmed a robot to reach a destination. the group attempts this while another pilots a drone to get to the destination faster. "it's something different. it's not just we're in a math class doing numbers and equations. i like that it's hey, here's a situation fix it." students got help from volunteers at crane. the goal.... teach students real world uses for what they learn in the classroom. "we don't know if these kids are going to go to crane or if they're going to be engineers or if they're going to be computer programmers. this is one project that we could relate to something like that.." the program was originally funded by a three year grant. that funding has since run out. however this year it was paid for by the school itself. "our computer science program is expanding here. our engineering program is expanding. so i see more classes taking different roles in this." giving students like edlin a better shot at the future. "the school plans to continue the program well into the future. in bloomfield, gary brian news 10." > law enforcement have a new way enforcement law > news 10." gary brian bloomfield, future. in bloomfield, gary brian news 10." > law > news 10." gary brian bloomfield, future. in into the program well continue the program well into the future. in bloomfield, gary brian news 10." >
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago