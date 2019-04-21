Speech to Text for Good Friday in the Wabash Valley

several several churches in the christian faith held special 'good friday' events today. good friday marks the crucifixion of jesus christ. new at 6... in vincennes... churches came together for the "way of the cross." the weather pushed people to be inside, instead of walking blocks in the city. this kind of event is a devotional prayer following jesus' journey from condemnation to his burial. it comes ahead of easter, which marks his resurrection. < and christians came back to jersuelm and wanted to re-create the experience jesus had and wanted to relive a piece of that. it just sort of puts everything in perspective and why we celebrate easter, and jesus's death for our sins and rising from the dead to save us all. > the "sisters of providence" at "saint mary of the woods" also observed good friday. "way of the cross for justice" happened this morning. they united jesus's path with the struggles of justice society faces today. the sisters also had a freewill offering to support environmental and social justice efforts