"I did not make any corrections or use any whiteout on the document..." Brooks-Stephens to News 10 t

On Thursday, a judge ordered ballots in the Terre Haute Council District 3 race must be corrected.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 6:49 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

"indiana death registry." the vigo county election board is preparing to move forward with primary ballot changes. we talked with clerk, brad newman today -- as well as the candidate at the center of the issue. we told you as breaking news yesterday.. a judge ordered ballots in the terre haute council district 3 race must be corrected. newman said there's no cost for the corrections. 88 votes have been cast so far. those individuals will have a chance to change their vote if they wish. a consultant will adjust the computer system to display the correct order of names. as we've explained... tess brooks stephens was listed 'after' cheryl loudermilk on the initial ballot. this doesn't follow alphabetical order as required by state law. the clerk's office has said someone made changes to brooks-stephens' candidacy application. police are investigating "who" altered the form. at 5 o'clock -- we told you "brooks-stephens" told us over the phone it was not her. she also explained "why" she pursued this issue. it is a strategic thing to be placed first on the ballot. scientific stats say that when people are unfamiliar with candidates they tend to vote for the first name that they see.. and i did not come into this election with name recognition. newman told us he thinks the process to deal with this issue worked. he also said the election board will continue to work hard... and he hopes this is a
