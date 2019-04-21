Clear

April in Paris, Country Club of Terre Haute April 25 10am

Terre Haute Symphony League presents Les Miserables , featuring the cast of North High School's upcoming production

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 12:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for April in Paris, Country Club of Terre Haute April 25 10am

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon talks with chris schellenberg from the terre haute symphony league. april in paris thursday, april 25, 2019 10:00 am country club of terre haute 57 allendale terre haute selections from les miserables, featuring the cast of north high school's upcoming production. reservations $45/person - required by april 20. available from gretchen jennermann, 812-877-4448. checks payable to "terre haute symphony league". reservations required by tomorrow! menu vegetarian quiche mini muffins mixed fruit cherry clafoutis coffee/tea 877-4448> <jon talks with chris schellenberg from the terre haute symphony league. april in paris thursday, april 25, 2019 10:00 am country club of terre haute 57 allendale terre haute selections from les miserables, featuring the cast of north high school's upcoming production. reservations $45/person - required by april 20. available from gretchen jennermann, 812-877-4448. checks payable to "terre haute symphony league". reservations required by tomorrow! menu vegetarian quiche mini muffins mixed fruit cherry clafoutis coffee/tea 877-4448>
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago