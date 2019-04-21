Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Occasional showers. Windy. Colder. High: 46°

Friday night: More rain possible. Gusty north wind. Colder. Low 39°

Saturday: Light morning showers possible. Turning mostly sunny. High: 54°

Detailed Forecast:

The deluge of rain continues for your Friday as several disturbances are hanging around the area. Most of the rain should begin to taper by Saturday morning with a brief area of high pressure moving in late Saturday. This should clear the sky and warm things up a bit for your Easter Sunday. So yes, at this point, Easter looks dry. The high may last until Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Beyond that, next week looks to bring another wave of unsettled weather. Ehh, it's Spring in Indiana. Hey, at least it's not snow.