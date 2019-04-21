Speech to Text for Do you want a casino in Terre Haute?

studio with continuing good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. state lawmakers and wabash valley leaders are still pushing for a casino in terre haute... but what do "you" want? this afternoon... we posted a poll asking if you want a casino to come to town? news 10's heather good has more on your answers. she joins us now in the studio with continuing coverage for you tonight. we asked you on twitter... do you want a casino in terre haute? right now a majority says yes. i posed the same question to some people -- out and about today -- and the responses were pretty evenly divided. < state lawmakers are still ironing out a gaming bill that would allow a casino in terre haute... and while they debate at the statehouse... another debate is happening back at home. vigo county voters will have a say... and right now... they're divided on whether they even want a casino in town. mike russell, says yes to casino: "i think we need something to stimulate the area. with all the big anchor stores leaving the mall. i mean, the economy seems to be good around the country bit it's still, i think, lagging around here." duwayne lindsey, says no to casino: "i'm not against gambling. i'm against it being in terre haute only for the sole reason of have they looked at what the crime rates are around casinos?" many -- on both sides -- are wondering where a casino would go. some are looking to other communities like evansville... there... a casino is located along a riverfront. some think the same could work in vigo county. a lot still needs to happen before a location is selected... but many voters say they'll participate in the process by showing up to the polls... should the gaming bill pass into law. we want to know what you think. there is still time to vote in our twitter poll.