Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
North Central Parke Schools to get new superintendent
North Central Parke Schools to get new superintendent
Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
35°
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
35°
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
39°
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
33°
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
41°
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
33°
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
33°
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Sunny and warm for Easter.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
One dead after accident in Illinois
2 arrested after multi-county chase
Parke County jail officer hurt during a reported escape attempt
Chicken pox cases confirmed at local schools
A Crossfit gym in Robinson, IL takes a unique approach to honoring Jesus during Easter weekend
Delphi homicide investigation to move in a new direction, announcement set for Monday
Do you want a Casino in Terre Haute?
Jury finds Parke County man 'not guilty' for 2018 homicide
Corporate America embraces 420 as pot legalization grows
One person hurt after Thursday night crash in Terre Haute
Latest Video
Saturday Night Weather Update
Craft Beer Festival
Gym offers special workout for Easter
Man killed by passing car
Windy and cold
Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry
Junior Beta Club Auction
Next Step Passover
Attempted Parke County jail escape
The last freeze of the year
In Case You Missed It
2 arrested after multi-county chase
Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers
Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project
Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties
Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign
Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major
Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes
Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs
Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak
Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago