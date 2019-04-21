Clear

Triston Polley

Sycamore pitcher third in MVC in era

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 9:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 9:18 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Triston Polley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana state baseball has a big mvc series this weekend at evansville... the aces are currently tied for first place in the conference, the sycamores are in third.... in game one isu will have their ace triston polley throwing....you always have to like the sycamores chances when the lefty gets the ball... this season he's five and ohh, with a ridiculous 1.78 era.....that era is tops on the sycamores and third best in the mvc.... his head coach mitch hannahs says his senior will have a chance to play pro ball because of the attitude he takes to the mound.... < he thinks he has and that's what's most important. we think he does as well. he thinks he has mlb ability. that's what's important in that
