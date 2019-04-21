Speech to Text for 1st Street road project almost wrapped up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in another traffic note... one terre haute project is nearing completion. the mayor says work at prairieton... 1st... and hulman is almost complete. it's down to getting up signage.. and striping the road. crews opened the intersection to the way it was years ago, allowing northbound traffic on prairieton. the city hopes the work will be wrapped up