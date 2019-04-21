Speech to Text for Lanes restrictions coming up for I-70 in Vigo County

this evening. we have a new traffic alert for you tonight. this one involves interstate 70 in vigo county! "eastbound" 70 will be down to one lane next week. the right lane will be closed just west of u-s 41. in--dot says work should start monday. crews will be working on the road leading up to the bridge.