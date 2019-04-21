Speech to Text for Two mayors, one message: Moving a casino license would benefit both Terre Haute and Gary

in the process. the mayors of terre haute and gary joined forces today. they held a news conference to remind lawmakers of some benefits of the controversial gaming bill. as we've explained...senate bill 5-52 would legalize sports wagering in indiana. it would also move one casino from gary to terre haute. as news 10's jon swaner explains, both mayors say this bill is about economic development....not casinos. < terre haute mayor duke bennett said a new casino would be a $150 million dollar investment. it would also bring 500 construction jobs, then 3 to 400 permanent jobs. for gary, moving its two casinos frees up buffington harbor. this will lead to the creation of the north american intermodal gateway. however, gary would lose one of its two casino licenses if the bill passes as is. gary mayor karen freeman-wilson says this is a case of gary winning by losing. mayor karen freeman-wilson / gary, indiana..... mayor duke bennett / terre haute "we gain because we would now have a casino at 80/94, but more importantly, we gain because we have the ability to develop that intermodal gateway in the place where the casino once was." "this casino is going to be a huge part of the draw to west central indiana, and the whole state will benefit from it." both mayors have testified multiple times in front of various committees in support of this bill. we'll find out next week whether the bill is passed. at the indiana statehouse, i'm jon swaner, back to you. > the indiana house speaker the indiana the indiana house speaker recused himself from proceedings in the gaming and casino bill. he sent a letter in march to the ethics committee. it said vigo county.. and the capital improvement board are clients of his law firm. he said he does not have a direct personal interest in the bill... however, he noted he has represented the county.. and the c-i-b. the two entities have advocated for portions of the bill.